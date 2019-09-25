White House Releases Transcript Of Telephone Conversation Between Trump And Zelenskyy

The White House has released the transcript of a July 25 telephone conversation between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The transcript of the telephone conversation is posted on the website of the White House, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Donald J. Trump has released a declassified, unredacted transcript of his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from July 25th, 2019. The transcript can be read here (link provided)," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Trump has denied exerting pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden, one of his possible rivals in the upcoming presidential election, during the telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

The U.S. House of Representatives has announced a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump for allegedly exerting pressure on Zelenskyy for political gains during the telephone conversation.

Trump has said that he expects an apology from his political opponents following the release of the transcript of his telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.