NACB Opens Case Upon False Declaration Of Property By MP Shufrych

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon declaration of false information regarding property worth over UAH 14 million by member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Nestor Shufrych.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the NACB.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shufrych has declared UAH 443,000 on income, USD 2.4 million and EUR 2.7 million in cash for 2018.