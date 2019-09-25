Economic Growth Hindered By Resistance To Reforms And Russia's Aggression – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the economic growth in Ukraine is hindered by internal resistance to reforms and external aggression of the Russian Federation.

He said this at the UN Sustainable Development summit held within the United Nations General Assembly, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy added that the annexation of Crimea and a part of Donbas entailed destruction of the critically important infrastructure and industrial facilities in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine along with the international partners will manage to return the territories, stop the war and achieve peace in a politically diplomatic way.

Zelenskyy’s major speech at the UN General Assembly is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, September 25, Zelenskyy is planning to meet with President of the United States Donald Trump within the framework of the UN General Assembly.