25 September 2019, Wednesday, 12:34 15
Economy 2019-09-25T19:45:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Criminal Responsibility For Fictive Entrepreneurship Abolished

Criminal Responsibility For Fictive Entrepreneurship Abolished

The law in abolition of the responsibility for fictive entrepreneurship has taken place.

The law was published in the Holos Ukrainy parliamentary newspaper on September 24 and took effect on September 25, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document excludes Article 205 from the Penal Code of Ukraine.

The Article provided for criminal responsibility for establishment or acquisition of legal entities aimed at covering up illegal activity or doing illegal business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 18, the Verkhovna Rada decriminalized fictive entrepreneurship.

