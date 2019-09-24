Ukraine’s Gas Reserves Up 2.3 Times To 20 Billion Cubic Meters Since April 5

Since April 5, the start of the current gas injection season, the Ukraine’s natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) rose 2.3 times or by 11.255 billion cubic meters year over year to 20 billion cubic meters.

Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrtransgaz’s underground storage facilities have already accumulated 20.0 billion cubic meters of gas this year. This is 26% or 4.1 billion cubic meters of gas more than last year," the statement said.

It is also noted that this figure is the historical maximum of gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities over the past nine years.

In addition, the company notes that before the end of the injection season in mid-September, Ukrtransgaz will additionally accumulate 500 million cubic meters of gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev points out the need to accumulate 20 billion cubic meters of gas in USF by October 15 for the stable passage of the heating season 2019/2020.

On April 5, Ukraine began pumping natural gas into underground gas storage facilities.

From the beginning of the gas withdrawal season that started on November 7, 2018 and to April 4, 2019 (inclusively), Ukraine reduced gas reserves in USF by 49.1% or 8.488 billion cubic meters to 8.745 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine ended the last withdrawal season on April 8, 2018 with reserves of 7,435.16 million cubic meters of gas.