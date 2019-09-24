subscribe to newsletter
24 September 2019
Kniazev Resigns

The head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev has resigned.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, he handed over the resignation report to the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov.

Kniazev noted that he was not ashamed of working in this position.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in February 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kniazev the head of the National Police.

