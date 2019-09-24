Kniazev Resigns

The head of the National Police Serhii Kniazev has resigned.\r\nHe said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to him, he handed over the resignation report to the Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov.\r\nKniazev noted that he was not ashamed of working in this position.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency reported, in February 2017, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kniazev the head of the National Police.