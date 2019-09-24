subscribe to newsletter
  EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych Imposed By EU In 2018
24 September 2019
Politics 2019-09-24T18:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
EU Court Cancels Sanctions Against Yanukovych Imposed By EU In 2018

Court of European Union has cancelled the sanctions imposed against former president Viktor Yanukovych by the European Union in 2018.

Yanukovych’s press-secretary, Yurii Kerasir, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the decision of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv against Yanukovych was being appealed against at a court of appeal.

At the same time, the proceedings themselves have already been declared politically biased by several international human rights organizations.

According to the report, Yanukovych's lawyers will try to achieve bringing of all those involved in his political persecution to criminal responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has started considering an appeal against the sentence to Yanukovych and will continue the hearing on October 18.

