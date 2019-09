Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is suggesting that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduce a fine of UAH 85,000 for piano voting.

This follows from the bill 2148 dated August 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada deprive MPs of their mandates for their absence at the parliamentary meetings and piano voting.