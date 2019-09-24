subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Interim Investigative Commissions And Special Parliamentary Commissions
24 September 2019, Tuesday, 12:55 10
Zelenskyy Vetoes Law On Interim Investigative Commissions And Special Parliamentary Commissions

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vetoes the law on interim investigative commissions and special parliamentary commissions that regulates the impeachment of the president.

This follows from the webpage of respective bill 1098 submitted in the times of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of VIII convocation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the bill, an interim investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada is an interim collegiate body of the Parliament formed of MPs.

It is engaged in parliamentary control via investigating the issues of public interest.

The bill mentions an interim investigative commission as a parliamentary body formed MPs to prepare and preliminary consider the issues; as well as to prepare and update the acts of the Verkhovna Rada as the major committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on interim investigative and special parliamentary commissions.

