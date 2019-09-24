World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019

The World Bank has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth at 2.7% in 2019.\r\nThis follows from the Global economic prospects, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAt the same time, the economic growth outlook for 2020 is retained at 3.4% and raised by 0.1 p.p. to 3.8% for 2021.\r\nIt is expected that the economic growth will be moderate within the near future both in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n\r\n\r\nThe rates of the upcoming growth in the both sub-regions will depend on successful implementation of structural reforms aimed at improvement of the business environment.\r\nThe World Bank notes that termination of structural reforms is still at risk in many countries, especially in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey and Ukraine.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2019, the World Bank expected a decrease in the Ukraine's economic growth.\r\nThe World Bank is now expecting the growth of 3.3% by the end of the year.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});\r\n