World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019

The World Bank has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth at 2.7% in 2019.

This follows from the Global economic prospects, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the economic growth outlook for 2020 is retained at 3.4% and raised by 0.1 p.p. to 3.8% for 2021.

It is expected that the economic growth will be moderate within the near future both in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The rates of the upcoming growth in the both sub-regions will depend on successful implementation of structural reforms aimed at improvement of the business environment.

The World Bank notes that termination of structural reforms is still at risk in many countries, especially in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2019, the World Bank expected a decrease in the Ukraine's economic growth.

The World Bank is now expecting the growth of 3.3% by the end of the year.