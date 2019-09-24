subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.45
26.35 26.9
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019
24 September 2019, Tuesday, 12:51 26
Economy 2019-09-24T12:52:11+03:00
Ukrainian news
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019

World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019

The World Bank has retained its outlook for Ukraine’s gross domestic product growth at 2.7% in 2019.

This follows from the Global economic prospects, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the economic growth outlook for 2020 is retained at 3.4% and raised by 0.1 p.p. to 3.8% for 2021.

It is expected that the economic growth will be moderate within the near future both in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The rates of the upcoming growth in the both sub-regions will depend on successful implementation of structural reforms aimed at improvement of the business environment.

The World Bank notes that termination of structural reforms is still at risk in many countries, especially in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Turkey and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2019, the World Bank expected a decrease in the Ukraine's economic growth.

The World Bank is now expecting the growth of 3.3% by the end of the year.

Больше новостей о: World Bank GDP WB gross domestic product

Archive
News
Gazprom's Debt To Naftogaz After Two Stockholm Arbitration Proceedings Up 10% To USD 2.8 Billion 18:08
Naftogaz Group Starts Import Of Petroleum Products From Belarus For Sale In Ukraine 18:05
Ukraine’s Gas Reserves Up 2.3 Times To 20 Billion Cubic Meters Since April 5 18:01
Zelenskyy Approves Granting President Right To Approve Defense Plan And Its Structure 17:57
Kniazev Resigns 17:54
more news
Director of SBI can sour Zelensky’s relations with Americans, - Romanenko 16:23
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine At 2.7% In 2019 12:51
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Disciplinary Public Prosecutors Commission Issues Reprimand To Ex-Prosecutor General Lutsenko For Untimely Application Of Disciplinary Sanctions Against Deputy Prosecutor General Stoliarchuk 13:06
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok