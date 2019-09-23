Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August

In August 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.7% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.6% (corrected) over August 2018.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

At that, in August 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 1.4% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and decreased by 0.5% (corrected) over July 2019.

Over the first eight months of 2018, manufacturing output increased by 0.1% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2019, manufacturing output decreased by 0.2% (uncorrected by the effect of calendar days) and by 1.1% (corrected) over July 2018.

In 2018, manufacturing output increased by 1.1% over 2017.

In 2017, manufacturing output decreased by 0.1% over 2016.