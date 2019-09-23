Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has appointed Diana Davitian as his press secretary.

Davitian wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information on the Facebook page, Davitian, 24, previously was engaged in the creation of content for the Holos political party, worked as a PR specialist in the Ukr-China Communication logistics company, and also wrote for the Focus online magazine.

She graduated from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, where she studied journalism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed deputy head of the Office of the President Honcharuk as Prime Minister.