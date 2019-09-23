subscribe to newsletter
24.3 24.65
26.7 27.25
˟
23 September 2019, Monday, 17:32 10
Politics 2019-09-23T20:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary

Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has appointed Diana Davitian as his press secretary.

Davitian wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the information on the Facebook page, Davitian, 24, previously was engaged in the creation of content for the Holos political party, worked as a PR specialist in the Ukr-China Communication logistics company, and also wrote for the Focus online magazine.

She graduated from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, where she studied journalism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 29, the Verkhovna Rada appointed deputy head of the Office of the President Honcharuk as Prime Minister.

Больше новостей о: Prime Minister press secretary Holos party Oleksii Honcharuk Diana Davitian

Archive
News
Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August 17:37
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary 17:32
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20 13:52
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President 14:02
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok