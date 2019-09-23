Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency

On September 9, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv placed UMH Group media holding to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency will now manage the 100-percent stake in the LLC Vetek Media Invest that belongs to Bentley Overseas Limited (Hong Kong); corporate rights of LLC Ukrainian Media Holding as a share in the statutory fund of 98.975%, which belongs to LLC Ukrainian Media Group; the share of 0.025% to United Media Holding N.V. (the Kingdom of the Netherlands); the share of 0.998% to Qwerty Business Inc. (BVI); corporate rights to LLC Ukrainian Media Group as a share in the statutory fund of 99.9833%, which belongs to United Media Holding N.V. (The Netherlands), and the share of 0.0167% to Qwerty Business Inc. (BVI); corporate rights of UMH as a share of 99.975%, which belongs to United Media Holding N.V., and the share of 0.25%, which belongs to Ukrainian Media Group; corporate rights LLC Korrespondent as a share of 99.9%, which belongs to LLC Ukrainian Media Holding and the share of 0.1% in LLC Sun Media; 100% of the statutory fund of the Komanda newspaper; 100-percent stake in CJSC KP in Ukraine; 80% in the statutory fund of LLC Izvestia Ukraina; 100% in the statutory fund of LLC UMH online, LLC UMH-mobile, LLC Didzhimedia, LLC Digital Ventures, LLC Bigmir Online, LLC Bigmir Internet, LLC Sun Media; 98.17-percent stake in KP Media; 32.99% in the statutory fund of Kyiv Press; 50% in the statutory fund of Kievskie Vedomosti TV and radio company; 40% in the statutory fund of YUTAR TV and radio company; 92.2978-percent stake Luhanskdruk; 92% in the statutory fund of Tvoya Pressa; 100% of corporate rights to Nash Uchastnik, Tvoya Pressa – Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia Medial Plus, Zaria radio station, Donetsk FM TV and radio company, Radio 50 TV and radio company, Tvoya Pressa-Mariupol, Radiogroup, Zoloti Vorota TV and radio company, Radio Auto, Pilot Ukraine TV and radio company, Forum TV and radio company, Radio Dovira, Kilinarnyi Kanal, Step2Cross, etc; real estate of UMH (in Kyiv and Dnipro), and of Ukrainian Media Holding (in Kyiv), Luhanskdruk (in Stakhaniv, Lysychanske, Robizhne, Antratsyt, Pervomaiske in Luhansk region); etc.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), in 2013, the group of businessman Serhii Kurchenko acquired the shares of the UMH Group.

A part of the funds (USD 246.1 million) was paid to TriLado Enterprise Inc. between April 3, 2013 and September 20, 2013.

The second part of the funds (USD 160 million) was obtained as a loan provided by Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) for LLC Vetek Media Invest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) completed in-absentia investigation in businessman and owner of the East European Energy Company (VETEK) Kurchenko.

In December 2017, a court arrested the shares and corporate rights of UMH Group.