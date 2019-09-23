subscribe to newsletter
24.3 24.65
26.7 27.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014
23 September 2019, Monday, 13:58 15
Politics 2019-09-23T18:18:36+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014

SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon mass disorders organized by former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Andrii Parubiy, in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

Parubiy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parubiy states that at that time he did his best to protect Ukraine, counteract occupation of the southern and eastern regions by the Russian Federation.

The parliamentarian called actions of the SBI absurd.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the SBI opened a case upon alleged preventing of electoral rights by Parubiy.

Больше новостей о: Andriy Parubiy Odesa criminal case SBI

Archive
News
Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August 17:37
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary 17:32
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20 13:52
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President 14:02
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok