SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has opened a criminal case upon mass disorders organized by former chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Andrii Parubiy, in Odesa on May 2, 2014.

Parubiy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Parubiy states that at that time he did his best to protect Ukraine, counteract occupation of the southern and eastern regions by the Russian Federation.

The parliamentarian called actions of the SBI absurd.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the SBI opened a case upon alleged preventing of electoral rights by Parubiy.