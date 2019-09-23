MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20

In the period of September 6-20, the quotations of Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, at the London Stock Exchange decreased by 2.8% or USD 0.26 to USD 8.9.

This follows from the statement by the company posted on the official website of the stock exchange, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the decline in quotations began from September 9 and continued until September 15 to the level of USD 8.64.

In the year to date, the company’s shares quotations have decreased by 14% (as compared with the level of quotations as at January 2 - USD 10.35).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of August 30 - September 6, the quotations of Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, at the London Stock Exchange decreased by 3% or USD 0.32 to USD 9.16.

In 2018, the company decreased net revenues by 44% to USD 128 million year over year.

The MHP public joint-stock company is a vertically integrated open joint-stock company consisting of enterprises producing chicken, incubation eggs, and fodder, as well as enterprises engaging in crop cultivation. It produces chicken meat under the Nasha Riaba trademark.

Yurii Kosiuk is the founder of the company.

MHP shares have been quoted in the form of global depositary receipts on the stock exchange since 2008.