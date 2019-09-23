subscribe to newsletter
24.3 24.65
26.7 27.25
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General
23 September 2019, Monday, 13:45 9
Politics 2019-09-23T21:35:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General

Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on establishment of the Office of Prosecutor General.

This follows from the data on the webpage of respective bill 1032 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has established the Office of Prosecutor General.

A total of 259 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1032, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

The document provides for building of a new structure to be formed of the Office of Prosecutor General, regional prosecutor's offices, and district prosecutor's offices after attestation of prosecutors.

Besides, it envisions granting the prosecutor general the right to liquidate and reorganize district and regional prosecutor's offices; to liquidate military prosecutor's office allowing the prosecutor general to establish specialized prosecutor's offices having the rights of a structural division.

Prosecutors’ attestation will consist of an exam and an interview.

Persons willing to become prosecutors and having higher legal education degree and certain experience in the legal sector will have to go through an open tender to occupy respective vacancies.

Besides, before September 1, 2021, it is offered to suspend authorities of the qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors.

The law takes effect on the day following the date of its promulgation.

Some of its provisions will take effect after the Office starts its operation.

Больше новостей о: law Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov Office of Prosecutor General

Archive
News
Industrial Output Down 1.7% In August 17:37
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Creation Of Prosecutor General’s Office 17:35
Honcharuk Appoints Davitian Press Secretary 17:32
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
more news
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
MHP Shares Quotations At London Stock Exchange Down By 2.8% To USD 8.9 September 6-20 13:52
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Zelenskyy Signs Law On Impeachment Of President 14:02
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Naftogaz Supervisory Board Member Kovaliv President Office Deputy Head 17:23
Court Places UMH Group Under Management Of Asset Recovery And Management Agency 14:07
Klitschko Appoints Ex-Comedian And TV Presenter Bakhmatov As His Adviser 17:26
Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General 13:45
SBI Opens Case Upon Mass Disorders Organized By Parubiy In Odesa On May 2, 2014 13:58
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok