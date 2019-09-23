Razumkov Signs Law On Establishment Of Office Of Prosecutor General

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on establishment of the Office of Prosecutor General.

This follows from the data on the webpage of respective bill 1032 posted on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has established the Office of Prosecutor General.

A total of 259 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1032, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

The document provides for building of a new structure to be formed of the Office of Prosecutor General, regional prosecutor's offices, and district prosecutor's offices after attestation of prosecutors.

Besides, it envisions granting the prosecutor general the right to liquidate and reorganize district and regional prosecutor's offices; to liquidate military prosecutor's office allowing the prosecutor general to establish specialized prosecutor's offices having the rights of a structural division.

Prosecutors’ attestation will consist of an exam and an interview.

Persons willing to become prosecutors and having higher legal education degree and certain experience in the legal sector will have to go through an open tender to occupy respective vacancies.

Besides, before September 1, 2021, it is offered to suspend authorities of the qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors.

The law takes effect on the day following the date of its promulgation.

Some of its provisions will take effect after the Office starts its operation.