Naftogaz Starts Importing Electricity From Belarus

The Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine LLC, a member of the Naftogaz group, started importing electricity from Belarus and selling it on the Ukrainian market.

Naftogaz said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Naftogaz Group uses every opportunity to offer customers energy products on the best conditions. In particular, we diversify the purchase of electricity and begin importing it under a long-term contract with Belenergo," said Andrii Favorov, director of the integrated gas business of Naftogaz.

According to the statement, the company has already sold its first imported volumes on the day-ahead basis and on the balancing market.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a new electric energy market has been launched in Ukraine since July 1.

At the same time, in July-August 2019, for two months of the functioning of the new electricity market, Ukraine imported 586 million kWh of electricity.

The Gas Supply Company Naftogaz of Ukraine delivers gas and electricity throughout Ukraine.