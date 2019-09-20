Court Allows SBI To Withdraw At Presidential Office Copies Of Secret Documents On Passing Of Ukrainian Naval Vessels Through Kerch Strait Over Refusal To Voluntarily Provide Them To Detectives

Court Allows SBI To Withdraw At Presidential Office Copies Of Secret Documents On Passing Of Ukrainian Naval V

A court has allowed the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to withdraw at the Presidential Office copies of classified documents touching the passing of the Ukrainian naval vessels through the Kerch Strait in November 2018 over the refusal of the Presidential Office to voluntarily provide them to the detectives.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the results of a pre-trial investigation, between August and late November 2018, the leadership of the estate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were taking measures on protection of national interests in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea in view of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The SBI is investigating the lawfulness of actions of the previous leadership of the state who sent three naval vessels via occupied Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, in July 2019, the SBI detectives were allowed to access the classified records on the plan of the said operation kept at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the Presidential Office.

With a letter, the NSDC refused to provide the copies to the SBI due to absence of respective permit from the Presidential Office.

The SBI did not agree with such a stance and appealed to court demanding the permit to withdraw respective documents.

Early in September, the court partially satisfied the appeal and allowed the SBI to hold withdrawal of all the documents on the incident from the Presidential Office on Bankova street.

The court’s ruling cannot be appealed against.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI had opened a criminal case under appeal of former deputy head of the Yanukovych's Presidential Administration, Andrii Portnov, on alleged high treason by former president, Petro Poroshenko, and other high-ranking officials.