Politics 2019-09-20T17:57:44+03:00
Ukrainian Delegation To PACE Elects MP Rada Yasko Chair

The Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has elected Verkhovna Rada Member Yelyzaveta Yasko from the Servant of the People faction as the chairperson of the delegation.

The delegation made the decision at its meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

MP Serhii Sobolev from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction was elected as the first deputy chairman, and MP Rustem Umerov from the Holos faction as the deputy chairman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, parliamentary factions determined the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

