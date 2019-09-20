Zelenskyy Will Visit United States To Participate In UN General Assembly Session And Meet With Trump On September 23-26

Zelenskyy Will Visit United States To Participate In UN General Assembly Session And Meet With Trump On Septem

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the United States on September 23-26 to attend the session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The press service of the President said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 23-26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to the United States of America to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly," the statement reads.

The head of state will deliver a speech during the general debate, and will also take part in the summit on sustainable development goals.

"In New York, the head of state will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump," the statement said.

Besides, during the visit Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of the Ukrainian community of the United States, leaders of Jewish organizations of the United States, as well as with representatives of American business circles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UN General Assembly has included a discussion on the situation in the Russia-annexed Crimea and the occupied territories of Donbas.