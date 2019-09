President Zelenskyy Appoints Yevdokimov As Chairperson Of External Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed deputy chairperson of the External Intelligence Service, Valerii Yevdokimov, as the chairperson of the Service.

This follows from respective presidential decree 710 dated September 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 9, Zelenskyy appointed Yevdokimov as a deputy head of the External Intelligence Service.