Court Releases 2 Suspects Of Assassination Of Caparol Ukraine’s Director Zmozhnyi In Kyiv Region, Arrests 1 And Places 4 More Under House Arrest

Court Releases 2 Suspects Of Assassination Of Caparol Ukraine’s Director Zmozhnyi In Kyiv Region, Arrests 1 An

The Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district court of Kyiv region has released two persons (including one alleged organizer) suspected of the assassination of director of the Caparol Ukraine company, Pavlo Zmozhnyi; arrested one suspect and placed four more under house arrest.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, respective decision was taken on September 19.

In particular, judge Maksym Medvedskyi released two suspects: Redkin and Lypskyi.

A total of seven persons are involved in the case.

According to the source, Medvedskyi received USD 120,000 to take the aforementioned decision on Redkin and Lypskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office of Kyiv region has solved a murder of Caparol Ukraine director and detained seven people.