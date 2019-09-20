Economy Ministry Initiating Termination Of Ban On Sale Of Farmlands Of All Types Of Ownership From October 2020

Economy Ministry Initiating Termination Of Ban On Sale Of Farmlands Of All Types Of Ownership From October 202

The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry is initiating termination of the ban on sale of farmlands of all ownership types from October 1, 2020.

Respective bill on amendments to the land legislation was posted on the official website of the ministry on September 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the document, citizens of Ukraine, legal entities registered in Ukraine, territorial communities and the state will be able to acquire farmlands.

At the same time, one individual or legal entity (associated persons inclusive) can concentrate not more than 15% of the land within the regional borders and not over than 0.5% of lands within the state.

Foreigners and stateless persons will be able to obtain ownership of land plots in the course of inheritance however, will have to sell them during a year from the date of receipt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to draw up a bill on termination of the moratorium on farmland sale.