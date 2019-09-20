Prosecutor's Office Requesting Court Arrest Ex-Military Man Belko Who Threatened To Blast Subway Bridge In Kyiv

Prosecutor's Office Requesting Court Arrest Ex-Military Man Belko Who Threatened To Blast Subway Bridge In Kyi

The prosecutor's office is requesting the Dniprovskyi district court of Kyiv to arrest former military man, Oleksii Belko, who threatened to explode the Subway Bridge in Kyiv.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ex-military man is suspected under Section 2 of Article 259, Section 4 of Article 296 of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

He is likely to be sentenced up to 7 years in prison.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have decided not to serve Belko with charge papers.