Court Urges PGO To Complete Investigation Into All Cases Against Andrii Kliuev Before October 5

A court has obliged the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to complete investigation into all criminal cases against former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) / ex-head of the Presidential Administration of former president Viktor Yanukovych, Andrii Kliuev, before October 5.
This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.
The ex-head of the Presidential Administration is now on the wanted list.
He is suspected of embezzlement of state funds, abuse of office and prevention of rallies of Euromaidan activists.
The PGO has appealed against the said court's ruling.
As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission has cancelled registration of Kliuev as an MP candidate.