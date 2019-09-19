Zelenskyy Sets Up Prystaiko-Led Delegation To UN General Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set up a delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaikoto attend the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York (United States).

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 336 dated September 19, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko was appointed as the deputy head of the delegation.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, Minister for Veteran Affairs, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Oksana Koliada, and the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Policy’s Chairman Bohdan Yaremenko are also members of the delegation.

In addition, the decree approved five deputy members of the delegation. They include the Presidential Office’s deputy head for foreign affairs Ihor Zhovkva and the heads of relevant departments of the Presidential Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zelenskyy authorized the delegation to hire advisers, experts, and technical workers to support its work.

The decree also approved the delegation's directives.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will travel to the United States on September 23 to attend a session of the United Nations General Assembly. He also plans to meet with United States President Donald Trump.

The United Nations General Assembly has included discussion of the situation in the Russian-annexed Crimea and the non-government-controlled territories in the Donbas on its agenda.