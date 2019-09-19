subscribe to newsletter
  Sentsov Testifies To International Criminal Court Against FSB Of Russia
Sentsov Testifies To International Criminal Court Against FSB Of Russia

The released political prisoner, film director Oleh Sentsov, claims that he has testified to the International Criminal Court (The Hague Tribunal) against the FSB of Russia.

He said this in an interview with hromadske.ua, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"What happens there (in Russian prisons) is terrible things, so it si necessary to talk about it... I gave testimony against the FSB and their actions for the Hague tribunal. Evil must be punished," Sentsov said.

The testimony concerned unlawful acts and torture by the FSB officers.

The film director noted that he passed the testimony through his lawyer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the 35 for 35 format.

In particular, Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in May 2014, was released.

