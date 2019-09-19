Rada Establishes Office Of Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has established the Office of Prosecutor General.

A total of 1032 parliamentary members backed respective bill 259, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for building of a new structure to be formed of the Office of Prosecutor General, regional prosecutor's offices, and district prosecutor's offices after attestation of prosecutors.

Besides, it envisions granting the prosecutor general the right to liquidate and reorganize district and regional prosecutor's offices; to liquidate military prosecutor's office allowing the prosecutor general to establish specialized prosecutor's offices having the rights of a structural division.

Prosecutors’ attestation will consist of an exam and an interview.

Persons willing to become prosecutors and having higher legal education degree and certain experience in the legal sector will have to go through an open tender to occupy respective vacancies.

Besides, before September 1, 2021, it is offered to suspend authorities of the qualification and disciplinary commission of prosecutors.

The law takes effect on the day following the date of its promulgation.

Some of its provisions will take effect after the Office starts its operation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted respective bill as a basis.