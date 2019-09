Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko is requesting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to disband the Kyiv City Council.

This follows from the Klitschko’s statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Fewer than 61 members have gathered for a plenary meeting of the ninth session of the Kyiv City Council.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Klitschko said he intended to dismiss the Kyiv City Council if its members ignore the meetings.