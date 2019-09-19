Land Market Will Opened October 1, 2020 – Honcharuk

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk says that the land market will open from October 1, 2020.

He said this at a conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also said that the land reform will manage to yearly add 2% to the economic growth.

Honcharuk noted that before the launch of the land market, the state has to cheapen loans for agricultural enterprises and farmers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the land market model offered by the Government provides for the possibility for only Ukrainian citizens and companies to but the land in Ukraine.