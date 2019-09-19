Rada Allows Importation Of Electric Energy From Belarus And Russia

The Verkhovna Rada has allowed importation of electric energy from the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

A total of 265 parliamentary members backed respective bill 1084 On Amendments to Some Laws of Ukraine Touching Nuclear Energy Use, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada allowed importation of electric energy from Belarus and Russia under bilateral agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July-August 2019, Ukraine imported a total of 586 MWh of electric energy during two months of new electric energy market functioning.