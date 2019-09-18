Law Enforcers Detain Man Who Threatened To Blow Up Metro Bridge In Kyiv

Law enforcement officers detained a man who threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv.

The former MP Anton Heraschenko (People's Front faction) wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He thanked the policemen for the work.

A source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Ukrainian News Agency that the detainee is a former military man of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), Oleksii Belko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an unidentified person opened fire and threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv, in connection with which a special operation was carried out.

Kyiv subway stopped traffic from the Dnipro station to Lisova station.