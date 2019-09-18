Cabinet Transfers Control Of Main Gas Pipelines Company From Energy Ministry To Finance Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers has transferred control of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine public joint-stock company (PJSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine) from the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection to the Ministry of Finance.

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Another important decision that was made today is that the specially created Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine company was transferred from the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection to the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Orzhel added that this was done to ensure that the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection would have no influence over the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

He emphasized that this was one of the requirements of Ukraine’s European partners, and it is to ensure that the unbundling of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s gas transmission operations meets European requirements.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new model for unbundling Naftogaz of Ukraine’s gas transmission operations.

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry completed the process of creation and registration of the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine public joint-stock company on January 19, 2017. According to the relevant Cabinet of Ministers decision, the Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine public joint-stock company should become the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system in the future.