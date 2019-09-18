Advisers To Normandy Format Leaders Agree Text Of Formula For Holding Election In Donbas

Advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) agreed the text of the so-called Steinmeier Formula for holding election in Donbas at a meeting on September 2.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vadym Prystaiko announced this during a joint meeting of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and the parliamentary committee on integration of Ukraine with the European Union, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Steinmeier Formula that was discussed and agreed – including by me, as Ukraine’s representative – at the September 2 meeting is written absolutely clearly... This time, the Normandy Four advisers agreed on a specific text that stipulates that a law granting special status [to Donbas] will enter into force preliminarily at the time of the election and enter info force in full when the OSCE certifies that the election were held in accordance with the OSCE’s high standards," Prystaiko said.

According to him, the advisers did not agree on when or how the election will be held and when Ukraine will regain control of the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news briefing on September 12 that the leaders of the Normandy Format intended to discuss the Steinmeier Formula at a meeting that would presumably take place in September.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the so-called "Steinmeier formula" is a difficult issue on which a decision will be made exclusively by the leaders of the Normandy Format countries.

Prystaiko intends to discuss the possible date of the meeting of the Normandy Format leaders with German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday.

The Normandy Format leaders last met in October 2016.