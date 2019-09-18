subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Approves Naftogaz Unbundling Model

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a new model for unbundling the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company’s gas transmission operations.

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the new unbundling model provides for transfer of the gas transmission system (GTS) to the GTS Operator of Ukraine LLC, which was created by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company, by the State Property Fund.

