Ukraine To Agree 10-Year Contract For Annual Transit Of Up To 90 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas With EU And Russia

Ukraine To Agree 10-Year Contract For Annual Transit Of Up To 90 Billion Cubic Meters Of Gas With EU And Russi

Ukraine intends to reach agreement with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for transit of up to 90 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year during trilateral talks on transit of natural gas.

Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have a position, which has been announced by the European Commission’s Vice President for the Energy Union Maros Sefcovic. Specific volumes and terms are stated there. We fully support this position. You have probably heard about 60 + 30 for 10 years. Therefore, we will support this position during the talks," he said.

According to Orzhel, Ukraine’s position is that 10-year contracts for transit of 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas under agreement with the Gazprom gas company and 30 billion cubic meters under agreement with European companies should be offered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko said in April that Ukraine intended to offer Russia 60 billion cubic meters of its gas transit capacity per year for 10 years during the upcoming trilateral talks on transit of natural gas.

According tom him, 30 billion cubic meters of capacity will be reserved for other companies or Gazprom, but only on a short-term basis.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has stated that it is willing to reduce the size of its claim against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (Sweden) from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for transit of natural gas through Ukraine is concluded.