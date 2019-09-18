Unidentified Person Opens Fire And Threatens To Blow Up Kyiv Metro Bridge, Special Operation Launched - Police

An unidentified person has opened fire and threatened to blow up the Metro (Subway) Bridge in Kyiv, and the police have launched a special operation.

The press service of the Kyiv police announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A special police operation is underway near the Subway Bridge in Kyiv, where an unidentified person is threatening to blow up the bridge," it said.

Law enforcement officials have introduced “a special operational plan” in Kyiv.

The leaderships of the main police department and local police departments, patrol squads, police dogs, Special Forces, and explosive experts are on the scene.

Earlier, the Kyiv police received a message that an unidentified person was blocking traffic on the Subway Bridge and that he was threatening to blow up the bridge and government institutions.

According to the statement, the bridge has been closed to car and train traffic.

Police investigators consider the incident as preparation for a terrorist act.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv subway has suspended traffic from the Dnipro station to the Lisova station.