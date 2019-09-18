PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Portnov’s Threats To Ex-MP Bohoslovska

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has dismissed a criminal case upon alleged threats of former deputy head of the Yanukovych's Presidential Administration, Andrii Portnov, towards former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Party of Regions, Inna Bohoslovska.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in the PGO.

The case was dismissed as in February, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv obliged the program to do so.

Early in August, the appeal court rejected the appeal of the prosecutor's office against this decision.

Besides, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a case against the prosecutor of the PGO who refused to dismiss the Portnov’s case.

An SBI detective was threatening to serve charge papers to the prosecutor regarding purposeful dodging of the court's ruling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv gave the PGO a month to complete investigation against Portnov.