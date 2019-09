Joint Forces Start Preparation For Withdrawal Of Troops Along Whole Conflict Line In Donbas – JFO Commander Kr

The joint forces have launched preparation for the withdrawal of troops along the whole conflict line in Donbas.

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced reaching of agreements on withdrawal of the troops along the whole conflict line in Donbas.