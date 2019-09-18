Hontareva Suspecting Kolomoiskyi Of Involvement In Arson Of Her House

Former head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Valeriya Hontareva, us suspecting businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi of involvement in the recent arson of her house.

She has said this in the interview for the Livyi Bereh, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, Hontareva said she did need any political asylum in England.

At the same time, she said that her house that got burnt to the ground in outside Kyiv was not insured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 26, Hontareva was run into by a car in London.

On September 4, a car of Hontareva's daughter-in-law, got burnt in Kyiv.