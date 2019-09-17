subscribe to newsletter
  • NACB Draws Up Charge Papers Against Ex-MPs Dubnevych And Ischenko – Source
17 September 2019, Tuesday, 18:23 9
NACB Draws Up Charge Papers Against Ex-MPs Dubnevych And Ischenko – Source

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has drawn up charge papers against former members of the Ukrainian Parliament of Petro Poroshenko Bloc, Bohdan Dubnevych and Valerii Ischenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, they are suspected of embezzlement in Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Holos party candidate / economist, Halyna Vasylchenko, won Dubnevych in the single-mandate constituency 118 in Lviv.

Earlier, the NACB dismissed the case upon unlawful enrichment of Bohdan Dubnevych.

