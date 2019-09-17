Zelenskyy Instructs Bakanov To Investigate Hontareva’s House Arson

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov to investigate the arson of the house of Valeria Hontareva, the former head of the National Bank.

The SBU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the SBU, within its competence, will provide comprehensive support in the investigation of the arson to its colleagues from law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police opened a criminal case upon setting a house of Hontareva in the village of Horenychi outside Kyiv on fire.

The case is opened under Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional damage to property) of the Criminal Code.

According to preliminary information, a suspect climbed over the fence at about 3 a.m. and committed an arson at the house.

There was a security guard on the territory, who reported the incident to the police.