Police Considering Lead Of Arson Of Hontareva's House Under Her Order

The police do not rule out the lead of the arson of NBU ex-head Valeriya Hontareva’s house under her personal order.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the Kyiv regional police Mykola Zhukovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Hontareva's house has been burnt outside Kyiv.