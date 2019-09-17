8 Civilians Killed, 60 Wounded In Donbas In May - August 2019 – UN Mission

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine states that a total of eight civilians were killed and 60 were wounded in Donbas in the period of May 16 – August 15.

Head of the monitoring mission, Matilda Bogner, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, between January 1 and June 5, 2019, a total of 12 civilians were killed and 58 were wounded in Donbas.