Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, considers that the setting of a house of Valeriya Hontareva, former chairperson of the National Bank of Ukraine, is a criminal pressure.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The police are investigating the case and will do its best to detain suspects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown persons have burnt Hontareva’s house in the village of Horenychi outside Kyiv.