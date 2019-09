Police Open Case Upon Setting Hontareva's House On Fire In Horenychi In Kyiv Region

The police have opened a criminal case upon setting a house of former National Bank of Ukraine head, Valeriya Hontareva, on fire in the village of Horenychi outside Kyiv.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a spokesperson for the Kyiv regional police, Mykola Zhukovych.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Hontareva has been run over by a car in London.