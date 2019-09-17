Shortage Of 150,000 Tons Of Diesel Fuel Expected In September – A-95 Consulting Group

A shortage of 150,000 tons diesel fuel is forecast for September.

The A-95 Consulting Group’s Director Serhii Kuiun announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The forecast shortage … of diesel fuel in September is already about 25% or 150,000 tons…" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the A-95 Consulting Group expects the price of diesel to rise by at least UAH 1.5 per liter in Ukraine because of the explosions at a petroleum refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The Wexler Group recently decided to suspend supplies of diesel fuel by pipeline from Russia from August 1 because of the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to impose special duties on diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas imported via pipeline.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided in July to impose special import duties of 1.75-4% on diesel fuel transported via pipelines from Russia and liquefied natural gas, effective from August and October.

The A-95 Consulting Group stated recently that the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to impose special import duties on diesel fuel transported via pipelines and liquefied natural gas from Russia would not affect prices in Ukraine, but it added that it posed the risk of ending supplies of diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas from Russia.