Cabinet Suggests Rada Increase Funding For Supporting Activities Of Zelenskyy And Presidential Office By 4.2% To UAH 986.6 Million In 2020

Cabinet Suggests Rada Increase Funding For Supporting Activities Of Zelenskyy And Presidential Office By 4.2%

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Parliament increase funding for the program for organizational, informational, analytical, and logistical support for the activities of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Office of the President of Ukraine by 4.2% to UAH 986.6 million in 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers made the proposal in the draft law No. 2000 on the state budget for 2020, which was registered in the Parliament on September 15, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget for 2019 allocates UAH 947.2 million for supporting the activities of the President of Ukraine.

This was the first reduction in funding for the activities of the Ukrainian head of state in five years.

A presidential election was held that year, following which the head of state was replaced.

Until then, funding for the activities of the President of Ukraine was increased annually.

UAH 293 million was allocated for financing the activities of the President of Ukraine in 2014, UAH 444 million in 2015 (a 1.5-fold increase), UAH 457 million in 2016, UAH 820 million in 2017, and UAH 1.64 billion in 2018 (30% increase).

Funding for the activities of the President of Ukraine was reduced by 10% in 2019, and the Cabinet of Ministers now proposes increasing it by 4.2% or UAH 39.4 million to UAH 986.6 million in 2020.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes keeping funding for the State Department of Presidential Affairs, which is also responsible for funds for supporting the activities of the president of Ukraine, unchanged at UAH 2.5 billion in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Parliament adopt the state budget for 2020 with revenues of UAH 1.079 trillion and expenditures of UAH 1.170 trillion.