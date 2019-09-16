Ukrtransnafta Receives EUR 3.5 Million From Transneft In May-September As Compensation For Flow Of Contaminated Oil Into Druzhba Pipeline

Ukrtransnafta Receives EUR 3.5 Million From Transneft In May-September As Compensation For Flow Of Contaminate

The operator of Ukraine’s oil transportation system, Ukrtransnafta, received more than EUR 3.5 million from the Transneft company (Russia) from May to September as compensation for the flow of crude oil containing excess organic chloride compounds into the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Ukrtransnafta announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Ukrtransnafta and Transneft recently considered an agreement on reimbursement of the additional costs associated with the removal of the contaminated crude oil from the Druzhba pipeline.

Ukrtransnafta said that it needed three-five months to remove the contaminated crude oil from the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Ukrtransnafta was forced to suspend the transit of crude oil via the Mozyr-Brody oil pipeline in late April 25 because of the flow of contaminated crude oil from Russia. It resumed transit of crude oil in May.

The volume of transit of crude oil through Ukraine reduced by 603,000 tons or 4.3% to 13,335,000 tons in 2018, compared with 13,938,000 tons in 2017.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in Ukrtransnafta.

Ukrtransnafta has a system of trunk oil pipelines with a total length of 4,767 kilometers and 51 pumping stations.

The oil transport system includes 11 storage tanks with a combined capacity of 1,083,000 cubic meters.