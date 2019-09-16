PGO Declassifies Declarations Of Military Prosecutors

The Prosecutor General's Office has made declarations of military prosecutors public.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On September 16, Deputy Prosecutor General - Chief Military Prosecutor Viktor Chumak canceled the decision on the application of special security measures of March 31, 2017, according to which the confidentiality of data of a number of officials of the military prosecutor's office was ensured.

From now on, information on the state of military prosecutors will be open and every citizen will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with it on the official website of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention in the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka relieved Anatolii Matios from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General - Chief Military Prosecutor.